Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Motijheel Branch shifts to new address

12/13/2021 | 06:26am EST
IBBL Motijheel Branch shifts to new address
Motijheel Branch of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has been shifted to Lily Pond Center, 3 R K Mission Road, Dhaka on 8 December 2021. Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of the Bank formally inaugurated the Branch at new location as chief guest. Md. Tanveerul Haque Probal, Former President of REHAB, Uzma Chowdhury, Director, PRAN-RFL Group, Sharfuzzaman Topy, Chairman, Sawftex Limited and A.M. Shahidul Amran, Assistant Vice President of the bank addressed the program as special guest. Mahmudur Rahman, Head of Dhaka Central Zone of the Bank presided over the program while Habibullah Al Amin, Head of Motijheel branch delivered the welcome speech. Local elites, businesspersons and dignitaries were present on the occasion.
