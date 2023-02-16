Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Mymensingh Zone holds Agent Banking Conference

News & Events IBBL Mymensingh Zone holds Agent Banking Conference

Mymensingh Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Agent Banking Business Development Conference on 15 February 2023, Wednesday at BRAC Learning Center, Mymensingh. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank addressed the conference as chief guest through virtual platform. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, Md. Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Deputy Managing Director and A.K.M Mahbub Morshed, Head of Agent Banking Division attended the program. Md. Anisul Haque, Head of Mymensingh Zone addressed the welcome speech. Md. Khalilur Rahman, Senior Vice President, Md. Abu Sayeed, Vice President, branch incumbents and proprietors of agent banking outlets under the zone attended the program. Business, money laundering and combating of terrorist financing issues were discussed in the program.

