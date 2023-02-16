Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-14
33.20 BDT    0.00%
02/14Md Shahabuddin Resigns from Islami Bank Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
CI
02/13Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL launches special campaign
PU
02/05Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds Annual Reunion and Picnic
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Mymensingh Zone holds Agent Banking Conference

02/16/2023 | 12:19am EST
News & Events

IBBL Mymensingh Zone holds Agent Banking Conference
Mymensingh Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Agent Banking Business Development Conference on 15 February 2023, Wednesday at BRAC Learning Center, Mymensingh. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank addressed the conference as chief guest through virtual platform. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, Md. Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Deputy Managing Director and A.K.M Mahbub Morshed, Head of Agent Banking Division attended the program. Md. Anisul Haque, Head of Mymensingh Zone addressed the welcome speech. Md. Khalilur Rahman, Senior Vice President, Md. Abu Sayeed, Vice President, branch incumbents and proprietors of agent banking outlets under the zone attended the program. Business, money laundering and combating of terrorist financing issues were discussed in the program.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 05:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 52 564 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 53 452 M 501 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 19 193
Free-Float 40,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED0.61%511
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.36%146 954
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.80%72 735
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED8.83%53 788
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.58%51 894
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-11.33%41 102