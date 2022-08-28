Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Rangpur zone holds Shari‘ah webinar

News & Events IBBL Rangpur zone holds Shari'ah webinar

Rangpur Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized a webinar on 'Compliance of Shari'ah in Banking Operations' on 27 August 2022, Saturday on virtual platform. Mohammed Nasir Uddin, FCMA, Director of the bank addressed the webinar as chief guest while Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director addressed as special guest. Dr. Hasan Mohd. Moinuddin, Member of Shari`ah Supervisory Committee of the bank addressed as chief discussant while Md. Shamsuddoha, Head of Shari'ah secretariat presented the key note. Presided over by Abu Sayed Md. Idris, Head of Rangpur zone, Md. Hasanuzzaman, Vice President of zone addressed the welcome speech. Executives and officials under Rangpur zone attended the webinar.

« Back «