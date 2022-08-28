Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-24
32.60 BDT    0.00%
01:11aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Rangpur zone holds Shari‘ah webinar
PU
08/25ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL relocates Dania Branch
PU
08/17ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : Result of DIB exam published
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Rangpur zone holds Shari‘ah webinar

08/28/2022 | 01:11am EDT
News & Events

IBBL Rangpur zone holds Shari'ah webinar
Rangpur Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized a webinar on 'Compliance of Shari'ah in Banking Operations' on 27 August 2022, Saturday on virtual platform. Mohammed Nasir Uddin, FCMA, Director of the bank addressed the webinar as chief guest while Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director addressed as special guest. Dr. Hasan Mohd. Moinuddin, Member of Shari`ah Supervisory Committee of the bank addressed as chief discussant while Md. Shamsuddoha, Head of Shari'ah secretariat presented the key note. Presided over by Abu Sayed Md. Idris, Head of Rangpur zone, Md. Hasanuzzaman, Vice President of zone addressed the welcome speech. Executives and officials under Rangpur zone attended the webinar.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2022 05:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 52 564 M 553 M 553 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52 486 M 552 M 552 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 19 193
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED1.88%552
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.73%141 115
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK9.59%66 550
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-12.98%58 802
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-6.09%54 053
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)4.51%53 533