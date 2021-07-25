Log in
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Sylhet Zone holds Business Development Conference

07/25/2021 | 03:08am EDT
News & Events

IBBL Sylhet Zone holds Business Development Conference
Sylhet Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Business Development Conference at virtual platform recently. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the program as chief guest. Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of the bank addressed the conference as special guest. Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director, Mohammad Ali, Chief Risk Officer, Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Mohammed Shabbir & Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice Presidents and A M Shahidul Amran, Assistant Vice President of the bank addressed the conference. Sikder Md. Shehabuddin, Head of Sylhet Zone presided over the conference. Head of Branches and officials under Sylhet Zone attended the conference.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 25 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2021 07:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 46 946 M 555 M 555 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 46 368 M 546 M 548 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 18 621
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Saleh Jahur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED7.46%532
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.75%162 586
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.16.21%70 589
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.3.93%70 219
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED21.98%60 723
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-10.86%52 826