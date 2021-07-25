Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Sylhet Zone holds Business Development Conference

News & Events IBBL Sylhet Zone holds Business Development Conference

Sylhet Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Business Development Conference at virtual platform recently. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the program as chief guest. Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of the bank addressed the conference as special guest. Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director, Mohammad Ali, Chief Risk Officer, Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Mohammed Shabbir & Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice Presidents and A M Shahidul Amran, Assistant Vice President of the bank addressed the conference. Sikder Md. Shehabuddin, Head of Sylhet Zone presided over the conference. Head of Branches and officials under Sylhet Zone attended the conference.

