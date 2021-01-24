Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL achieves ICSB Gold Award for Corporate Governance Excellence
01/24/2021 | 05:35am EST
News & Events
IBBL achieves ICSB Gold Award for Corporate Governance Excellence
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited achieved National Gold Award-2019 conferred by Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) for corporate governance excellence in Islamic Banking Companies category. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank received the award from Tipu Munshi, MP, Commerce Minister at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden on 23 January 2021. Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin, Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Muzaffar Ahmed FCS, President of ICSB and JQM Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of IBBL were present in the occasion.
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 24 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2021 10:34:59 UTC