Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL achieves ICSB Gold Award for Corporate Governance Excellence

IBBL achieves ICSB Gold Award for Corporate Governance Excellence

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited achieved National Gold Award-2019 conferred by Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) for corporate governance excellence in Islamic Banking Companies category. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank received the award from Tipu Munshi, MP, Commerce Minister at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden on 23 January 2021. Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin, Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Muzaffar Ahmed FCS, President of ICSB and JQM Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of IBBL were present in the occasion.

