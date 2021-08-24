Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL and NOVOAIR signs MoU

News & Events IBBL and NOVOAIR signs MoU

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited and NOVOAIR Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding regarding corporate facilities on 24 August 2021, Tuesday at Islami Bank Tower. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of IBBL was present in the program as chief guest. Mofizur Rahman, Managing Director of NOVOAIR and Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of IBBL attended the program as special guest. Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of IBBL presided over the program. JQM Habubullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director of IBBL and Mes-bah-ul-Islam, Head of Marketing & Sales of NOVOAIR signed and handed over the agreement. Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President and Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President of IBBL along with Executives and Officials of both the institutions were present on the occasion. Under this agreement, Islami Bank's Debit and Khidmah Credit Card holders, Staffs and their family members will enjoy special discount facilities on Air Ticketing, 3-6 months EMI and POS services with NOVOAIR. IBBL Debit/Khidmah card holders will also avail special accommodation packages and EMI facilities in renowned hotels.

