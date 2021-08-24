Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bangladesh
  Dhaka Stock Exchange
  Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  News
  Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL and NOVOAIR signs MoU

08/24/2021 | 08:14am EDT
IBBL and NOVOAIR signs MoU
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited and NOVOAIR Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding regarding corporate facilities on 24 August 2021, Tuesday at Islami Bank Tower. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of IBBL was present in the program as chief guest. Mofizur Rahman, Managing Director of NOVOAIR and Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of IBBL attended the program as special guest. Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of IBBL presided over the program. JQM Habubullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director of IBBL and Mes-bah-ul-Islam, Head of Marketing & Sales of NOVOAIR signed and handed over the agreement. Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President and Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President of IBBL along with Executives and Officials of both the institutions were present on the occasion. Under this agreement, Islami Bank's Debit and Khidmah Credit Card holders, Staffs and their family members will enjoy special discount facilities on Air Ticketing, 3-6 months EMI and POS services with NOVOAIR. IBBL Debit/Khidmah card holders will also avail special accommodation packages and EMI facilities in renowned hotels.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 12:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
