  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
Summary

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL board meeting held

10/21/2021 | 08:44am EDT
News & Events

IBBL board meeting held
A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held on Thursday, 21 October 2021 at virtual platform. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the Bank presided over the meeting. Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi & Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairmen, Dr. Areef Suleman, foreign director and representative of Islamic Development Bank, other directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary of the bank attended the meeting. The meeting approved the third quarterly unaudited financial statements of the Bank. The meeting also discussed about the business performance of the bank and took some policy related decisions.
« Back «

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 12:43:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 46 946 M 549 M 549 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48 300 M 569 M 564 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 18 621
Free-Float 100%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED11.94%569
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.93%157 988
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.22.60%73 729
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK10.78%65 498
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED25.07%59 549
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-0.52%58 403