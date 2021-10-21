Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL board meeting held

News & Events IBBL board meeting held

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held on Thursday, 21 October 2021 at virtual platform. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the Bank presided over the meeting. Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi & Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairmen, Dr. Areef Suleman, foreign director and representative of Islamic Development Bank, other directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary of the bank attended the meeting. The meeting approved the third quarterly unaudited financial statements of the Bank. The meeting also discussed about the business performance of the bank and took some policy related decisions.

