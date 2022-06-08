Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL -e-CAB co-branded prepaid card agreement
06/08/2022 | 07:02am EDT
News & Events
IBBL -e-CAB co-branded prepaid card agreement
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited signed an agreement with e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) for launching e-CAB co-branded dual currency pre-paid card. The card will facilitate members of e-CAB to spend up to 10 thousand US Dollar in international transactions in addition to yearly travel quota. Besides upto 2000 USD may be used in a single transaction. The MOU was signed on 7 July 2022 at Islami Bank Tower in presence of Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of IBBL. Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of the bank and Shomi Kaiser, President, e-CAB signed the MoU on behalf of respective organizations. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin & Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, IBBL, Mohammad Sahab Uddin Shipon, Vice president, Muhammad Abdul Wahed Tomal, General secretary & Mohammad Abdul Haque Anu, Finance secretary of e-Cab, Soumya Basu, Country Manager of VISA Bangladesh along with other officials of both institutions were present on the occasion.
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 11:01:03 UTC.