  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL hands over insurance claims for deceased employees

02/15/2022 | 05:37am EST
News & Events

IBBL hands over insurance claims for deceased employees
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized an Insurance claim settlement ceremony for the deceased officials of the Bank on February 15, 2022, Tuesday. Padma Islami Life Insurance Limited handed over cheque of life insurance for Tk.46 lac to families of 9 deceased employees of the Bank as part of group life insurance policy. Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, Dewan Nurul Islam, FCA, Vice Chairman of Padma Islami Life Insurance Limited was present the program as chief guest. Humayun Bokhteyar, FCA, Chairman, Claim Committee and Morsed Alam Siddique, Chief Executive Officer of Padma Islami Life Insurance Limited, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank were present in the program as special guest. JQM Habibullah, FCS and Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank along with top executives and officials from both organizations were present on the occasion.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 10:36:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
