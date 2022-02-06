Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL held Board Meeting

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held on 6 February 2022, Sunday at virtual platform. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the Bank presided over the meeting. Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi & Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairmen, Dr. Areef Suleman, Director & representative of Islamic Development Bank, other directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO and J.Q.M. Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary of the bank attended the meeting.
