  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-31
33.10 BDT   +0.30%
06:20aIslami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds Annual Reunion and Picnic
PU
02/01Islami Bank Bangladesh : ''s Mudaraba agreement with Bangladesh Bank for receiving exportfacilitation pre-finance fund
PU
01/29Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds workshop on RDS and UPDS Officials
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds Annual Reunion and Picnic

02/05/2023 | 06:20am EST
News & Events

IBBL holds Annual Reunion and Picnic
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Annual Reunion and Picnic for head office Executives, Employees and their families on 4 February 2023, Saturday at Dream Holiday Park, Narsingdi. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank addressed the program as chief guest. Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, Professor Mohammad Sirajul Karim, Mohammad Joynal Abedin and Mohammed Nasir Uddin, FCMA Directors attended the program as special guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Md. Omar Faruk Khan and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Directors, Md. Nayer Azam, Md. Siddiqur Rahman and Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Deputy Managong Directors, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO and Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Chief Human Resources Officer including Top Executives of Head office, Employees and their family members attended the program. Sports, Raffle draw and enjoyable cultural program were held in pleasant environment of the park.
« Back «

Attachments

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 05 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2023 11:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 52 564 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 53 613 M 503 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 19 193
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED0.30%503
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.10%148 308
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.58%71 281
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED8.83%53 780
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-1.88%53 023
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.89%43 943