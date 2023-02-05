Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds Annual Reunion and Picnic

News & Events IBBL holds Annual Reunion and Picnic

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Annual Reunion and Picnic for head office Executives, Employees and their families on 4 February 2023, Saturday at Dream Holiday Park, Narsingdi. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank addressed the program as chief guest. Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, Professor Mohammad Sirajul Karim, Mohammad Joynal Abedin and Mohammed Nasir Uddin, FCMA Directors attended the program as special guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Md. Omar Faruk Khan and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Directors, Md. Nayer Azam, Md. Siddiqur Rahman and Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Deputy Managong Directors, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO and Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Chief Human Resources Officer including Top Executives of Head office, Employees and their family members attended the program. Sports, Raffle draw and enjoyable cultural program were held in pleasant environment of the park.

