Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds Business Development Conference

News & Events IBBL holds Business Development Conference

Concluding ceremony of a two-day Business Development Conference of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka on 16 January 2022, Sunday. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank addressed the concluding session of the conference as chief guest. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank presided over the program while Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, FCA, FCMA, Chairman, Executive Committee, Major General (Retd.) Engr. Abdul Matin, Chairman, Risk Management Committee, Mohammad Solaiman, FCA, Chairman, Audit Committee and Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Chairman of IBBL Shari`ah Supervisory Committee addressed the program as special guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director addressed the welcome speech while Professor Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of Shari`ah Supervisory Committee conducted doa-munazat. Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director, Deputy Managing Directors, Head Office Executives, Head of Zones and Head of 384 Branches of the Bank attended the conference through virtual platform from 11 venues across the country.

« Back «