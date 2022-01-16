Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds Business Development Conference

01/16/2022 | 08:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News & Events

IBBL holds Business Development Conference
Concluding ceremony of a two-day Business Development Conference of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka on 16 January 2022, Sunday. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank addressed the concluding session of the conference as chief guest. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank presided over the program while Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, FCA, FCMA, Chairman, Executive Committee, Major General (Retd.) Engr. Abdul Matin, Chairman, Risk Management Committee, Mohammad Solaiman, FCA, Chairman, Audit Committee and Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Chairman of IBBL Shari`ah Supervisory Committee addressed the program as special guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director addressed the welcome speech while Professor Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of Shari`ah Supervisory Committee conducted doa-munazat. Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director, Deputy Managing Directors, Head Office Executives, Head of Zones and Head of 384 Branches of the Bank attended the conference through virtual platform from 11 venues across the country.
« Back «

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 13:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
08:55aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL holds Business Development Conference
PU
01/15ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Business Development Conference begins
PU
01/13ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL and National Hospital signs MoU
PU
01/10ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL card-holders to get discount at Epic Health Care
PU
01/08ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL stall serving clients at DITF
PU
01/06ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : starts payment of NESCO electricity bill
PU
01/05ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL and Max Hospital signs MoU
PU
01/04ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL and Parkview Hospital signs MoU
PU
01/03ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL holds exchange greetings on New Year 2022
PU
2021ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL and Imperial Hospital Limited signs MoU
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 46 946 M 554 M 554 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51 520 M 607 M 608 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 18 621
Free-Float 100%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED0.00%607
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.58%160 737
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.13.16%78 578
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.53%66 934
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED3.20%57 740
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)4.01%53 275