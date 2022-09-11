Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds Performance Review Meeting of Chattogram region

News & Events IBBL holds Performance Review Meeting of Chattogram region

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized performance review meeting of its Chattogram North & South Zone and 2 corporate branches of Chattogram city on 9 September 2022 at Islami Bank Training & Research Academy (IBTRA), Chattogram Regional Centre. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank was present in the program as chief guest. J.Q.M. Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Director, Md. Nayer Azam & Mohammed Shabbir, Deputy Managing Directors, G.M. Mohd. Gias Uddin Quader, Dr. M. Kamal Uddin Jasim & Miftah Uddin, Senior Executive Vice Presidents addressed the program as special guest. Meah Md. Barkat Ullah, Head of Chattogram South Zone presided over the program while Mohammad Nurul Hossain Kawsar, Head of Chattogram North Zone of the bank addressed the welcome speech. Head of 60 Branches under Chattogram North & South Zones along with Abdul Naser, Head of Agrabad Corporate Branch & Mohammad Ehsanul Islam, Head of Khatungonj Branch were present in the prgoram.

