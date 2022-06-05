Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  06-01
31.90 BDT   -0.31%
Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds SME Entrepreneurs Conference at Rajshahi

06/05/2022 | 06:42am EDT
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized a Micro and SME Entrepreneur Conference on 4 June 2022 at a local hotel in Rajshahi. Fazle Kabir, Governor of Bangladesh Bank addressed the conference as chief guest. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank presided over the program while Jiban Krishno Roy, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Rajshahi Office addressed the conference as special guest. Md. Mizanur Rahman Mizi, Head of Rajshahi Zone of the bank addressed the welcome speech and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice President of the bank also addressed the conference. Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President, executives, Head of Branches under Rajshahi Zone were present in the program. Md. Sazzad Ali, Managing Partner of Sapura Agro, Md. Golam Saqlaen, Proprietor of SS Matsya Khamar, Reba Rani Sarker, RDS entrepreneur, Md. Golam Nabi, Natore Dragon Fruit Garden, and Mst Tahmina Akhter, Proprietor of Minu Silk Garments and Boutique addressed on behalf of SME entrepreneurs. SME entrepreneurs took part the daylong conference exhibiting their products.

Fazle Kabir, Governor of Bangladesh Bank in his speech as chief guest said that, Cottage, Micro and Small investments are playing important role in employment generation and sustainable development of the country. Islami Bank has been contributing to this development by providing financial services, he added. Highlighting the role of Islami Bank during Covid-19, he said IBBL performed excellent job in disbursing stimulus packages. He said long-term continued financial services from the banks are very essential for Micro and SME sector. He called upon the small and SME entrepreneurs to work harder to expand their business through regular repayment of investments.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, said in his presidential speech that Bangladesh is recognized as one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Islami Bank has been contributing to the national economy through successful implementation of Shariah based banking system, financial inclusion, micro and SME entrepreneur development, industrialization, expatriate services, rural poverty alleviation and women empowerment. Rural Development Scheme (RDS) of IBBL is working in a coordinated manner to improve livelihoods by providing collateral free investments in rural areas. The scheme is being implemented in 29,046 villages of 490 Upazilas through branches, sub-branches and agent outlets of Islami Bank. RDS has more than 1.5 million members of which 92 percent are women. The bank has already invested Tk.110 crore through 101 agent outlets under this scheme.

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 04 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2022 10:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
