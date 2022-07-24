Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-20
33.00 BDT    0.00%
07:54aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL holds Shari‘ah Webinar
PU
07:34aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Dhaka Central Zone & corporate branches hold half-yearly business conference
PU
07/20ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL holds board meeting
PU
Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds Shari‘ah Webinar

07/24/2022 | 07:54am EDT
News & Events

IBBL holds Shari'ah Webinar
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized a webinar on 'Compliance of Shari'ah in Banking Operations' on 23 July 2022, Saturday. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank addressed the webinar as chief guest. Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Chairman, Shari'ah Supervisory Committee of the Bank addressed the webinar as chief discussant. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director & Professor Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of Shari`ah Supervisory Committee addressed as special guest. Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Deputy Managing Director addressed the welcome speech while Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President discussed on the topic. Executives and officials of head office attended the webinar.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 23 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2022 11:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 52 564 M 558 M 558 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 53 130 M 564 M 564 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 19 193
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED3.13%564
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.10%144 825
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-6.95%63 688
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.34%60 336
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.93%53 939
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.14%51 808