Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds Shari‘ah Webinar

IBBL holds Shari'ah Webinar

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized a webinar on 'Compliance of Shari'ah in Banking Operations' on 23 July 2022, Saturday. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank addressed the webinar as chief guest. Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Chairman, Shari'ah Supervisory Committee of the Bank addressed the webinar as chief discussant. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director & Professor Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of Shari`ah Supervisory Committee addressed as special guest. Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Deputy Managing Director addressed the welcome speech while Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President discussed on the topic. Executives and officials of head office attended the webinar.

