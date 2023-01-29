Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds Sub-Branches Business Development Conference

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Sub-Branches Business Development Conference at a Hotel in Dhaka on 28 January 2023, Saturday. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest. Presided over by Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President of the Bank, Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Md. Omar Faruk Khan and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Directors, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder and Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Deputy Managing Directors, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO, Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Chief Human Resources Officer, Md. Mahboob Alam and Mizanur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, Md. Shamsuddoha, Ashraful Haque, FCA and Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice Presidents and Nazrul Islam, Senior Vice President attended the program. 229 sub branch In-charge along with Executives of head office attended the conference.

Mohammed Monirul Moula in his Chief guest speech said that Islami Bank has been working for economic development of the country since its inception. It has achieved the honor of best bank of the country through its 40 years services. IBBL created employment for about 85 lakh people by setting up numerous industries including small, medium and large scale industries through its finance. He thanked the government, Central Bank, regulatory bodies of the country, local and expatriate customers as partners in the progress of the bank.

He added that honesty, sincerity and devotion of the officers is the biggest strength of the Bank. He urged everyone to provide technology based service of the bank with more devotion. He advised the in-charges to achieve various business targets for 2023.

Other speakers said that the main strength of IBBL is the contribution of its honest, sincere and dedicated manpower. They advised to make the services easy for the customers by introducing them to all deposit and investment products. They also emphasized on priority based investment for advancement of the economy.

