  Homepage
  Equities
  Bangladesh
  Dhaka Stock Exchange
  Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  News
  Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-25
33.00 BDT    0.00%
Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds Sub-Branches Business Development Conference

01/29/2023 | 06:54am EST
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized Sub-Branches Business Development Conference at a Hotel in Dhaka on 28 January 2023, Saturday. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest. Presided over by Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President of the Bank, Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Md. Omar Faruk Khan and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Directors, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder and Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Deputy Managing Directors, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO, Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Chief Human Resources Officer, Md. Mahboob Alam and Mizanur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, Md. Shamsuddoha, Ashraful Haque, FCA and Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice Presidents and Nazrul Islam, Senior Vice President attended the program. 229 sub branch In-charge along with Executives of head office attended the conference.

Mohammed Monirul Moula in his Chief guest speech said that Islami Bank has been working for economic development of the country since its inception. It has achieved the honor of best bank of the country through its 40 years services. IBBL created employment for about 85 lakh people by setting up numerous industries including small, medium and large scale industries through its finance. He thanked the government, Central Bank, regulatory bodies of the country, local and expatriate customers as partners in the progress of the bank.

He added that honesty, sincerity and devotion of the officers is the biggest strength of the Bank. He urged everyone to provide technology based service of the bank with more devotion. He advised the in-charges to achieve various business targets for 2023.

Other speakers said that the main strength of IBBL is the contribution of its honest, sincere and dedicated manpower. They advised to make the services easy for the customers by introducing them to all deposit and investment products. They also emphasized on priority based investment for advancement of the economy.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 28 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2023 11:53:07 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2022 52 564 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 53 130 M 504 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 19 193
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED0.00%504
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.46%148 730
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.75%71 585
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.2.10%55 003
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.58%53 251
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)2.72%46 912