Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds board meeting

IBBL holds board meeting

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held on 20 July 2022, Wednesday at virtual platform. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank presided over the meeting. Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi & Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairmen, Dr. Areef Suleman, representative of Islamic Development Bank, other directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO and J.Q.M. Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary of the bank attended the meeting. The meeting approved the second quarter unaudited financial statements of the bank. The meeting also discussed the recent business performance of the Bank and took some important policy related decisions.

