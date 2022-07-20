Log in
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-18
32.90 BDT   +0.61%
32.90 BDT   +0.61%
Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds board meeting

07/20/2022 | 08:24am EDT
News & Events

IBBL holds board meeting
A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held on 20 July 2022, Wednesday at virtual platform. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank presided over the meeting. Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi & Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairmen, Dr. Areef Suleman, representative of Islamic Development Bank, other directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO and J.Q.M. Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director & Company Secretary of the bank attended the meeting. The meeting approved the second quarter unaudited financial statements of the bank. The meeting also discussed the recent business performance of the Bank and took some important policy related decisions.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 12:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 52 564 M 559 M 559 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52 969 M 563 M 563 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 19 193
Free-Float 40,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED2.81%563
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.48%144 467
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-5.30%64 510
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.71%59 124
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-6.78%54 679
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-6.88%47 698