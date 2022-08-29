Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-27
33.30 BDT   +2.15%
05:41aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL holds board meeting
PU
08/28ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Rangpur zone holds Shari‘ah webinar
PU
08/25ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL relocates Dania Branch
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds board meeting

08/29/2022 | 05:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News & Events

IBBL holds board meeting
A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held on 28 August 2022, Sunday at virtual platform. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank presided over the meeting. Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi & Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairmen, Dr. Areef Suleman, representative of Islamic Development Bank, other directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO and J.Q.M. Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Director & Company Secretary of the bank attended the meeting.
« Back «

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 28 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 09:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
05:41aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL holds board meeting
PU
08/28ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Rangpur zone holds Shari‘ah webinar
PU
08/25ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL relocates Dania Branch
PU
08/17ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : Result of DIB exam published
PU
08/16ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL organizes discussion on National Mourning Day
PU
08/16ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL placed floral wreaths at Bangabandhu Memorial
PU
08/11ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL plants sappling over Bangabandhu's martyrdom anniversary
PU
08/10ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL distributes food marking Bangabandhu's martyrdom anniversary
PU
08/08ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL holds discussion program on Bangabandhu's martyrdom annivers..
PU
08/07ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL holds discussion program ahead of National Mourning Day
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 52 564 M 553 M 553 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 53 613 M 564 M 564 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 19 193
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED4.06%564
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.73%141 115
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK9.59%66 550
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-12.98%58 802
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-6.09%54 053
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)3.02%52 772