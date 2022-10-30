Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-26
33.00 BDT    0.00%
08:19aIslami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds board meeting
PU
10/27Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL& IPDI holds Cardiac arrest & CPR awareness program
PU
10/24Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL 3 Zones & Corporate Branches hold Business Conference
PU
Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds board meeting

10/30/2022 | 08:19am EDT
News & Events

IBBL holds board meeting
A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held on October 30, 2022, Sunday at virtual platform. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank presided over the meeting. Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi & Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairmen, Dr. Areef Suleman, representative of Islamic Development Bank, other directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO and J.Q.M. Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Director & Company Secretary of the bank attended the meeting.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 30 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2022 12:18:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 52 564 M 522 M 522 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 53 130 M 528 M 528 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 19 193
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED3.13%528
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.43%132 335
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK19.86%69 296
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-4.26%49 043
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-7.63%48 179
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-20.90%43 138