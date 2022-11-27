Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds board meeting

News & Events IBBL holds board meeting

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held on 27 November 2022, Sunday at virtual platform. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank presided over the meeting. Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi & Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairmen, Dr. Areef Suleman, representative of Islamic Development Bank, other directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO and J.Q.M. Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Director & Company Secretary of the bank attended the meeting.

