  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-23
33.00 BDT    0.00%
11/24Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL recognized as Strongest Bank in Bangladesh
PU
11/24Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Islampur Branch in Jamalpur
PU
11/24Islami Bank Bangladesh : signs service agreement with a2i
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds board meeting

11/27/2022 | 08:05am EST
News & Events

IBBL holds board meeting
A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held on 27 November 2022, Sunday at virtual platform. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank presided over the meeting. Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi & Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairmen, Dr. Areef Suleman, representative of Islamic Development Bank, other directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO and J.Q.M. Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Director & Company Secretary of the bank attended the meeting.
« Back «

Attachments

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 27 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2022 13:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 52 564 M 513 M 513 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 53 130 M 519 M 519 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 19 193
Free-Float 40,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED3.13%519
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.85%137 804
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK22.95%70 457
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-9.06%50 009
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-10.66%49 280
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-5.15%48 586