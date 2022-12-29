Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-27
33.00 BDT    0.00%
05:54aIslami Bank Bangladesh : awarded as highest taxpayer
PU
05:54aIslami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds board meeting
PU
12/28Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds discussion program on Bangabandhu's Philosophy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds board meeting

12/29/2022 | 05:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News & Events

IBBL holds board meeting
A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held on December 28, 2022, Wednesday at virtual platform. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank presided over the meeting. Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairman, other directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO and J.Q.M. Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Director & Company Secretary of the bank attended the meeting.
« Back «

Attachments

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 10:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
05:54aIslami Bank Bangladesh : awarded as highest taxpayer
PU
05:54aIslami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds board meeting
PU
12/28Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds discussion program on Bangabandhu's Philosophy
PU
12/14Islami Bank Bangladesh : holds discussion program on Martyred Intellectuals Day
PU
12/04Islami Bank Bangladesh : achieves ICMAB Best Corporate Award
PU
12/04Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL relocates O.R. Nizam Road Branch
PU
11/27Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds board meeting
PU
11/24Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL recognized as Strongest Bank in Bangladesh
PU
11/24Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Islampur Branch in Jamalpur
PU
11/24Islami Bank Bangladesh : signs service agreement with a2i
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 52 564 M 509 M 509 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 53 130 M 515 M 515 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 19 193
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED3.13%515
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%143 256
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK18.49%67 716
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.51%52 431
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%48 138
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-9.86%46 175