Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds board meeting

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held on December 28, 2022, Wednesday at virtual platform. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank presided over the meeting. Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairman, other directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO and J.Q.M. Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Director & Company Secretary of the bank attended the meeting.
