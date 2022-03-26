Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds discussion meeting marking Independence Day

News & Events IBBL holds discussion meeting marking Independence Day

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized a discussion meeting and Doa marking the Independence and National Day on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at virtual platform. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank addressed the program as chief guest. Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, FCA, FCMA, Chairman, Executive Committee, Mohammad Solaiman, FCA, Chairman, Audit Committee, Major General (Retd.) Engr. Abdul Matin, Chairman, Risk Management Committee of the bank addressed as special guest. Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, the program was also addressed by Md. Joynal Abedin, Professor Dr. Qazi Shahidul Alam, Professor Dr. Md. Fashiul Alam, directors and Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee of the Bank. Professor Md. Kamal Uddin, Ph.D, Syed Abu Asad, Mohammad Quamrul Hasan, Khurshid-Ul-Alam, Mohammed Nasir Uddin, FCMA & Md. Kamal Hossain Gazi, Directors of the Bank and officials including Muhammad Qaisar Ali & Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors, J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Md. Altaf Hossain & Md. Nayer Azam, Deputy Managing Directors, Mohammad Ali, Chief Risk Officer, S.M Rabiul Hasan, Principal of IBTRA, Head of branches & sub-branch in-charges attended the program. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary, Shariah Supervisory Committee of the bank conducted the doa.

« Back «