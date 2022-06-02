Log in
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  05-31
32.00 BDT   -0.93%
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL holds farewell reception for 15 retired executives
PU
04/27Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/27Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Recommends 10% Cash Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds farewell reception for 15 retired executives

06/02/2022
News & Events

IBBL holds farewell reception for 15 retired executives
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized a farewell reception for 15 recently retired senior executives on 30 May 2022 at Islami Bank Tower. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank addresed the program as a chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, & Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Aditional Managing Directors addressed as special guest. Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Deputy Manging Director presided over the program while Md. Maksudur Rahman, Head of Development Wing addressed the welcome speech. Retired executives including Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Md. Abdul Jabbar, Md. Saleh Iqbal, A.A.M Habibur Rahman & Md. Mosharraf Hossain, former Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank also addressed in the program. J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Md. Altaf Hossain and Md. Nayer Azam, Deputy Managing Directors, Mohammad Ali, Chief Risk Officer, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO & S M Rabiul Hassan, Principal, Islami Bank Training & Research Academy along with other executives were present on the occasion.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 08:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 52 564 M 619 M 619 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 51 520 M 607 M 607 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 19 193
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED0.00%607
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.57%156 700
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.6.58%71 826
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.16%65 653
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.2.73%61 186
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)5.75%54 675