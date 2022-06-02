Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds farewell reception for 15 retired executives

News & Events IBBL holds farewell reception for 15 retired executives

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized a farewell reception for 15 recently retired senior executives on 30 May 2022 at Islami Bank Tower. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank addresed the program as a chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, & Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Aditional Managing Directors addressed as special guest. Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Deputy Manging Director presided over the program while Md. Maksudur Rahman, Head of Development Wing addressed the welcome speech. Retired executives including Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Md. Abdul Jabbar, Md. Saleh Iqbal, A.A.M Habibur Rahman & Md. Mosharraf Hossain, former Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank also addressed in the program. J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Md. Altaf Hossain and Md. Nayer Azam, Deputy Managing Directors, Mohammad Ali, Chief Risk Officer, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO & S M Rabiul Hassan, Principal, Islami Bank Training & Research Academy along with other executives were present on the occasion.

