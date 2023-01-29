Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds workshop on RDS and UPDS Officials
01/29/2023 | 07:54am EST
News & Events
IBBL holds workshop on RDS and UPDS Officials
Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organized a workshop for RDS and UPDS officials on Performance Evaluation and strategies for achieving target on 29 January 2023, Sunday at Islami Bank Tower. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank inaugurated the workshop as the Chief Guest. J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Director attended the program as special guest. Presided over by S. M. Rabiul Hassan, Principal of IBTRA, Mohammed Shabbir, Deputy Managing Director, A.S.M Rezaul Karim Senior Executive Vice President, M. Zubayer Azam Helali, Executive Vice President and Jamal Uddin, Senior Vice President conducted different session. RDS and UPDS Officials of the bank attended the workshop.
