    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-25
33.00 BDT    0.00%
06:54aIslami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds Sub-Branches Business Development Conference
PU
2022Islami Bank Bangladesh : awarded as highest taxpayer
PU
Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds workshop on RDS and UPDS Officials

01/29/2023 | 07:54am EST
News & Events

IBBL holds workshop on RDS and UPDS Officials
Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organized a workshop for RDS and UPDS officials on Performance Evaluation and strategies for achieving target on 29 January 2023, Sunday at Islami Bank Tower. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank inaugurated the workshop as the Chief Guest. J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Director attended the program as special guest. Presided over by S. M. Rabiul Hassan, Principal of IBTRA, Mohammed Shabbir, Deputy Managing Director, A.S.M Rezaul Karim Senior Executive Vice President, M. Zubayer Azam Helali, Executive Vice President and Jamal Uddin, Senior Vice President conducted different session. RDS and UPDS Officials of the bank attended the workshop.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 29 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2023 12:53:04 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2022 52 564 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 53 130 M 504 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 19 193
Free-Float 40,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED0.00%504
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.46%148 730
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.75%71 585
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.2.10%55 003
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.58%53 251
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)2.72%46 912