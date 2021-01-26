Log in
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL holds workshop on Rural Development Scheme

01/26/2021 | 08:12am EST
News & Events

IBBL holds workshop on Rural Development Scheme
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has hold a workshop on Rural Development Scheme Performance Evaluation and Target on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 in Islami Bank Tower. Mohammad Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the workshop as the Chief Guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Md. Saleh Iqbal and S. M. Rabiul Hassan, Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank, addressed as special guests. M. Zubayer Azam Helali, Head of Rural Development Division presided over the program. The workshop was attended by zone level RDS, UPDS and agricultural investment officers of the bank.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 13:11:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
