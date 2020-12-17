Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Dhaka Stock Exchange  >  Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inagurates Fatehabad Bazar Agent Banking Outlet

12/17/2020 | 07:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News & Events

IBBL inagurates Fatehabad Bazar Agent Banking Outlet
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has inagurated Fatehabad Bazar Agent Banking Outlet under its Cumilla Cantonment Branch on 17 December 2020, Thursday. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank inaugurated the outlet as chief guest. Zaman Ara Begum, Director, Padma Islami Life Insurance Limited and Md. Jahangir Alam Jamadder, Social Organizer addressed as special guest. Md. Mahbub-a-Alam, Head of Cumilla Zone of the Bank presided over the program while Muhammad Hossain Akhter, Head of Cumilla Cantonment Branch addressed welcome speech and Abul Hossain Sarker, Proprietor of the Agent Outlet thanked the audience. Local elites, businesspersons and dignitaries were present in the program.
« Back «

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 12:40:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
07:41aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inagurates Fatehabad Bazar Agent Banking Outlet
PU
12:43aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL organizes discussion and doa on Victory Day
PU
12/14ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL arranges doa to observe Martyred Intellectuals Day
PU
12/13ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates 2000th Agent Banking Outlet
PU
12/02ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Chattogram South Zone organises webinar on Shari`a..
PU
11/30ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates CellFin App
PU
11/23ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates new Sub-Branch at Kaligonj Bazar, Gazi..
PU
11/16ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates 13 new Sub-Branches
PU
11/15ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL board meeting held
PU
11/03ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates its Senpara sub-branch in Mirpur, Dhak..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43 434 M 513 M 513 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 43 953 M 518 M 520 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 16 807
Free-Float 100%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 13,00 BDT
Last Close Price 27,30 BDT
Spread / Highest target -52,4%
Spread / Average Target -52,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohammad Mahbub-ul-Alam CEO, Managing Director & Director
Mohammad Azizul Haque Managing Director
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammed Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Yousif Abdullah Abul Aziz Al-Rajhi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED42.93%518
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.37%166 503
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.96%60 523
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-19.43%60 359
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.15.56%56 470
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.82%45 537
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ