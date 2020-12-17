Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inagurates Fatehabad Bazar Agent Banking Outlet

News & Events IBBL inagurates Fatehabad Bazar Agent Banking Outlet

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has inagurated Fatehabad Bazar Agent Banking Outlet under its Cumilla Cantonment Branch on 17 December 2020, Thursday. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank inaugurated the outlet as chief guest. Zaman Ara Begum, Director, Padma Islami Life Insurance Limited and Md. Jahangir Alam Jamadder, Social Organizer addressed as special guest. Md. Mahbub-a-Alam, Head of Cumilla Zone of the Bank presided over the program while Muhammad Hossain Akhter, Head of Cumilla Cantonment Branch addressed welcome speech and Abul Hossain Sarker, Proprietor of the Agent Outlet thanked the audience. Local elites, businesspersons and dignitaries were present in the program.

