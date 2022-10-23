Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurated ‘Cyber Security Awareness Week

News & Events IBBL inaugurated 'Cyber Security Awareness Week

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated 'Cyber Security Awareness Fortnight' at Islami Bank Tower on Sunday 23 October 2022 with the slogan 'Be Cyber Smart be safe'. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the bank inaugurated the program as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Md. Omar Faruk Khan & J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Directors of the bank addressed the program as special guest. Md. Mehedi Hasan, Chief Information Security Officer, Bangladesh Bank conducted a session on Cyber Security. Presided over by A.F.M Kamal Uddin, Deputy Managing Director the program was addressed by Ahmed Zubayerul Huq, Executive Vice President & S.M. Mizanur Rahman, Senior Vice President. Md. Altaf Hossain, Md. Nayer Azam, Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder & Mohammed Shabbir, Deputy Managing Directors, Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Chief Human Resources Officer & S.M. Rabiul Hasan, Principal of IBTRA attended the program. Head of Zones and Branches of the bank were connected through virtual platform.

