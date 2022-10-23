Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-19
32.90 BDT   +0.61%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurated ‘Cyber Security Awareness Week

10/23/2022 | 06:40am EDT
News & Events

IBBL inaugurated 'Cyber Security Awareness Week
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated 'Cyber Security Awareness Fortnight' at Islami Bank Tower on Sunday 23 October 2022 with the slogan 'Be Cyber Smart be safe'. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the bank inaugurated the program as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Md. Omar Faruk Khan & J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Directors of the bank addressed the program as special guest. Md. Mehedi Hasan, Chief Information Security Officer, Bangladesh Bank conducted a session on Cyber Security. Presided over by A.F.M Kamal Uddin, Deputy Managing Director the program was addressed by Ahmed Zubayerul Huq, Executive Vice President & S.M. Mizanur Rahman, Senior Vice President. Md. Altaf Hossain, Md. Nayer Azam, Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder & Mohammed Shabbir, Deputy Managing Directors, Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Chief Human Resources Officer & S.M. Rabiul Hasan, Principal of IBTRA attended the program. Head of Zones and Branches of the bank were connected through virtual platform.
« Back «

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 23 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2022 10:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 52 564 M 525 M 525 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52 969 M 529 M 529 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 19 193
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED2.81%529
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.07%135 541
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK18.49%68 455
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-3.86%49 246
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-6.38%48 294
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-16.02%45 879