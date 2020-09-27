Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates 1500th with 84 agent banking outlets across the country

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated 1500th outlet with 84 agent banking outlets across the country. With this, the number of agent outlets of the bank stood at 1566. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the agent outlets on 27 September 2020, Sunday at virtual platform as chief guest. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank addressed the program as special guest. Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of the bank presided over the program. Md. Mahboob Alam, Head of Agent Banking Division addressed welcome speech. Top executives, Head of 15 concerned zones, Head of Branches, Proprietors of 84 agent outlets, clients, well-wishers and dignitaries participated in the function.

Md. Mahbub ul Alam said that, 116 Sub-Branches and 1566 agent banking outlets are also important units of IBBL as its 357 branches. Islami Bank has become a national institution of trust and confidence of 160 million people by meeting the financial needs in remote areas of the country. The stimulus package of Tk 1.25 lakh crore announced by the Prime Minister has given an unimaginable impetus to the economy of Bangladesh at present economic crisis.

Addressing the proprietors of the agent outlets, he said that the success of Islami Bank through compliance with Shariah has set another precedent in banking activities in today''''s world. Since the beginning of the ongoing crisis, Islami Bank has been providing modern services to its customers through Branches, Sub-Branches, Agent Banking outlets and modern technology based alternative banking services in compliance with proper Shariah guidelines and hygiene rules.

