Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Dhaka Stock Exchange  >  Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates 1500th with 84 agent banking outlets across the country

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/27/2020 | 08:00am EDT
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated 1500th outlet with 84 agent banking outlets across the country. With this, the number of agent outlets of the bank stood at 1566. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the agent outlets on 27 September 2020, Sunday at virtual platform as chief guest. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank addressed the program as special guest. Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of the bank presided over the program. Md. Mahboob Alam, Head of Agent Banking Division addressed welcome speech. Top executives, Head of 15 concerned zones, Head of Branches, Proprietors of 84 agent outlets, clients, well-wishers and dignitaries participated in the function.

Md. Mahbub ul Alam said that, 116 Sub-Branches and 1566 agent banking outlets are also important units of IBBL as its 357 branches. Islami Bank has become a national institution of trust and confidence of 160 million people by meeting the financial needs in remote areas of the country. The stimulus package of Tk 1.25 lakh crore announced by the Prime Minister has given an unimaginable impetus to the economy of Bangladesh at present economic crisis.

Addressing the proprietors of the agent outlets, he said that the success of Islami Bank through compliance with Shariah has set another precedent in banking activities in today''''s world. Since the beginning of the ongoing crisis, Islami Bank has been providing modern services to its customers through Branches, Sub-Branches, Agent Banking outlets and modern technology based alternative banking services in compliance with proper Shariah guidelines and hygiene rules.

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 27 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2020 11:59:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
08:00aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates 1500th with 84 agent banking outlets a..
PU
09/24ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Dhaka East Zone opens 3 Agent Banking Outlets
PU
09/10ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL receives Tk.55 lac of insurance claims for decease..
PU
09/07ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL board meeting held
PU
08/31ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates 100th sub-branch and 43 agent banking ..
PU
08/20ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : holds 37th AGM
PU
07/29ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates its Wireless Moor Sub-branch in Dhaka
PU
07/23ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL holds board meeting
PU
07/23ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBSL holds Annual General Meeting virtually
PU
07/23ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates its Bauphal sub-branch in Patuakhali
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43 434 M 513 M 513 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 41 377 M 488 M 488 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 16 807
Free-Float 100%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 13,00 BDT
Last Close Price 25,70 BDT
Spread / Highest target -49,4%
Spread / Average Target -49,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Mohammad Mahbub-ul-Alam CEO, Managing Director & Director
Mohammad Azizul Haque Managing Director
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammed Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Yousif Abdullah Abul Aziz Al-Rajhi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED34.55%488
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-30.03%156 901
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-16.08%46 489
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-15.74%44 019
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-7.66%43 202
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-23.44%40 738
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group