Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates 2000th Agent Banking Outlet

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated 2000th agent banking outlet along with 127 agents across the country. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the agent outlets on 13 December 2020, Sunday at virtual platform as chief guest. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank addressed the program as special guest. Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of the bank presided over the program while Md. Mahboob Alam, Head of Agent Banking Division addressed welcome speech. Top executives, Head of concerned zones and branches, Proprietors of agent outlets, clients, well-wishers and dignitaries participated in the function.

Md. Mahbub ul Alam said that, 2081 agent banking outlets as important units as 366 branches and 151 Sub-branches of IBBL. The inauguration of 127 banking units in a day is an example for the banking sector. These units have opened the door to technology-rich financial services for the people in remote areas of the country, he added. He said that, on the 3rd anniversary of Agent Banking operation, the deposit stood at Tk.4,700 crore, daily transactions at Tk.750 crore and daily remittance collection is Tk.150 crore. In 2020, remittances of Tk.21,230 crore have been collected through IBBL agents.

He said, Islami Bank is most reliable and strongest bank in the country. IBBL is one step ahead in the use of FinTech based digital banking services. He said that, CellFin App of IBBL has responded remarkably to the improvement in financial transactions. IBBL also been achieving global recognition overcoming the national boundary and maintaining the policy of honesty, sincerity, dedication and expertise of its officials in providing technology-rich services, he added. He directed the officials to work for the betterment of living standards of the people by providing inclusive banking services in the respective areas through these new outlets.

