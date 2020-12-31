Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Dhaka Stock Exchange  >  Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates 55 Agent Banking Outlets

12/31/2020 | 04:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated 55 agent banking outlets across the country. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the agent outlets on 31 December 2020, Thursday at virtual platform as chief guest. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank addressed the program as special guest. Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of the bank presided over the program while Md. Mahboob Alam, Head of Agent Banking Division addressed the welcome speech. Top executives, Head of concerned zones and branches, Proprietors of the agent outlets, clients, well-wishers and dignitaries participated in the program.

Md. Mahbub ul Alam said that, IBBL has become an institution of national trust and confidence in the country by achieving peoples' love. IBBL contributes significantly to national foreign exchange reserve by collecting more than one-third expatriates' remittance, he added. He said, IBBL has achieved this position of excellence by dint of honesty and Shari`ah principles among its clients and officials as well as sincerity, dedication and modern technology rich services. He advised the new agent officials to provide modern technology-rich services by properly adopting and adhering to these basic principles of IBBL.

He said, IBBL is currently providing state-of-art banking services through 373 Branches, 162 Sub-Branches, 2273 Agent Banking Outlets and 1600 plus ATM/CRM Booths. The deposit of the bank has increased by about 23 thousand crore this year surpassing all the records of the past, he added. Meanwhile, IBBL crossed the investment (credit) milestone of Tk.1.00 trillion, he said.

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 09:30:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
04:31aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates 55 Agent Banking Outlets
PU
12/30ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates ATM Booth at Gulshan
PU
12/29ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates 7 new branches
PU
12/27ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates Rohitpur Sub-branch
PU
12/22ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL organizes webinar on Shari`ah Compliance
PU
12/20ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Board Meeting held
PU
12/17ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inagurates Fatehabad Bazar Agent Banking Outlet
PU
12/17ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL organizes discussion and doa on Victory Day
PU
12/14ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL arranges doa to observe Martyred Intellectuals Day
PU
12/13ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates 2000th Agent Banking Outlet
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43 434 M 514 M 514 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 43 148 M 509 M 511 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 16 807
Free-Float 100%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 13,00 BDT
Last Close Price 26,80 BDT
Spread / Highest target -51,5%
Spread / Average Target -51,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohammad Mahbub-ul-Alam CEO, Managing Director & Director
Mohammad Azizul Haque Managing Director
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammed Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Yousif Abdullah Abul Aziz Al-Rajhi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED40.31%509
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.33%164 755
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-16.42%59 883
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.27%59 029
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.16.72%56 964
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.09%45 643
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ