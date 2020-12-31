Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates 55 Agent Banking Outlets

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated 55 agent banking outlets across the country. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the agent outlets on 31 December 2020, Thursday at virtual platform as chief guest. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank addressed the program as special guest. Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of the bank presided over the program while Md. Mahboob Alam, Head of Agent Banking Division addressed the welcome speech. Top executives, Head of concerned zones and branches, Proprietors of the agent outlets, clients, well-wishers and dignitaries participated in the program.

Md. Mahbub ul Alam said that, IBBL has become an institution of national trust and confidence in the country by achieving peoples' love. IBBL contributes significantly to national foreign exchange reserve by collecting more than one-third expatriates' remittance, he added. He said, IBBL has achieved this position of excellence by dint of honesty and Shari`ah principles among its clients and officials as well as sincerity, dedication and modern technology rich services. He advised the new agent officials to provide modern technology-rich services by properly adopting and adhering to these basic principles of IBBL.

He said, IBBL is currently providing state-of-art banking services through 373 Branches, 162 Sub-Branches, 2273 Agent Banking Outlets and 1600 plus ATM/CRM Booths. The deposit of the bank has increased by about 23 thousand crore this year surpassing all the records of the past, he added. Meanwhile, IBBL crossed the investment (credit) milestone of Tk.1.00 trillion, he said.

