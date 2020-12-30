Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates ATM Booth at Gulshan
News & Events
IBBL inaugurates ATM Booth at Gulshan
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated its ATM Booth at Gulshan Corporate Branch, Dhaka on 30 December 2020, Wednesday. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director & CEO of the bank inaugurated the booth as chief guest. Zaman Ara Begum, Director of Padma Islamic Life Insurance Limited, Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, A.T. M. Shahidul Haque, Head of Gulshan Corporate Branch and Md. Nazmul Hoda Shiraji, Head of Gulshan Circle-1 Branch of the bank along with businesspersons and clients were present in the program.
