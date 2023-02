Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Fenchuganj Sub-branch in Sylhet

News & Events IBBL inaugurates Fenchuganj Sub-branch in Sylhet

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated its 230th sub-branch at Samad Plaza Fenchuganj in Sylhet on 16 February 2023. Habibur Rahman, Member of Parliament of Sylhet-3 Constituency inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest. Presided over by Muhammad Nurul Hoq, Head of Sylhet Zone, Shafique Uddin Ahmad, Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Fenchuganj. Farzana Chowdhury, Advisor of Sheikh Rasel Jatiyo Shishu Kishore Parishad, Abdul Basit Tutul, Social Worker and Principal Abdul Jalil. Mohammed Mostafizur Rahman, Head of Dakshin Surma Branch thanked the audience. Md. Khairul Kabir, In-charge of Fenchuganj sub-branch addressed well come speech. Local business-persons, professionals and dignitaries were present in the program.

