  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
33.20 BDT   -0.90%
12:36aIslami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Iftar distribution program
PU
03/07Islami Bank Bangladesh : School Banking conference held in Khulna
PU
03/02Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Noakhali Zone holds agent banking conference
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Iftar distribution program

03/29/2023 | 12:36am EDT
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has inaugurated Iftar distribution program during the month of Holy Ramadan in front of its Head Office at Dilkusha, Dhaka. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank inaugurated the program as chief guest on 28 March 2023, Tuesday. Muhammad Qaisar Ali and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Directors, Md. Siddiqur Rahman and Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Deputy Managing Directors, Mizanur Rahman and Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President along with Executives of the Head office of the bank were present on the occasion.

Under this program, the Bank will distribute Iftar items among more than one lac pedestrian fasting Muslims at 12 traffic points in Dhaka, Chittagong and Khulna City during the month

Attachments

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 04:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 52 564 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 53 130 M 496 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 19 193
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED0.61%496
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%152 624
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.46%70 956
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.12%50 179
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.16%44 698
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.22%41 102
