Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Islampur Branch in Jamalpur

IBBL inaugurates Islampur Branch in Jamalpur

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated its 394th Branch at Islampur in Jamalpur on 24 November 2022, Thursday. Md. Faridul Haque Khan MP, State Minister for Ministry of Religious Affairs inaugurated the Branch as chief guest. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO presided over the program. Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Chief Human Resources Officer, Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President and Md. Anisul Haque, Head of Mymensingh Zone of the Bank, Md. Tanvir Hasan Roman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer, S.M Jamal Abdul Naser, Chairman of Islampur Pourasava, Md. Abdul Quader Sheikh, Mayor of Islampur Pourasava, Nabi Newaz Khan Lohani, former Upazila Chairman of Islampur and Md. Abdus Salam, Principal of Jamalpur Law College addressed the program as special guest. Md. Abdul Matin, Head of Islampur branch thanked the audience. Ahmedul Kabir Minu, businessman, Abdul Awal Khan Lohani, President of Islampur Chamber of Commerce and Afrina Akter, Women entrepreneur attended the program. Executives & employees of the bank, clients, well wishers and local elites were present on the occasion.

