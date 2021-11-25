Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bangladesh
  Dhaka Stock Exchange
  Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  News
  Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange - 11/24
31.5 BDT   -1.25%
06:50aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates Kaliganj Branch in Dhaka
PU
11/24ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL board meeting held
PU
11/24ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : awarded as highest taxpayer
PU
Summary 
Summary

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Kaliganj Branch in Dhaka

11/25/2021 | 06:50am EST
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated its 381st Branch at Kaliganj of Keraniganj Upazila in Dhaka on 25 November 2021, Thursday. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the Branch as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director presided over the program while Abu Sayed Md. Idris, Head of Dhaka South Zone of the bank addressed the welcome speech. Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President of the bank, Md. Jahangir Shah, Chairman of Aganagar Union Parishad and Md. Shwadhin Sheikh, President of Keraniganj Garments Babosayee O Dokan Malik Samobay Samiti addressed the program as special guest. Syed Zinder Kabir, Head of Kaliganj Branch thanked the audience. Sushil Kumar Modak, Sayed Jobaer and Md. Nazmul Hasan, businessmen addressed on behalf of clients and well-wishers. Executives and employees of the bank, clients, well wishers and local elites were present on the occasion. Later, the new branch distributed SME investment.

Mohammed Monirul Moula in his speech of chief guest said that Islami Bank is the largest and strongest bank in the country. IBBL has been awarded as the highest taxpayer in banking sector in 2020-21 tax-year and recognized as a sustainable bank in the Sustainability Ranking by Bangladesh Bank, he added. The deposit of this bank is more than Tk.1.35 trillion with 16 million clients, he said. He said, IBBL is providing state-of-the-art services to its clients through 381 branches, 202 sub-branches, 2700 agent outlets and more than 2000 ATMs and CRM machines. He called upon all to work for uplifting the country to a developed nation by 2041 availing modern banking solution of IBBL CellFin App, Internet Banking and alternative banking services.

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 11:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 46 946 M 547 M 547 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 50 715 M 591 M 591 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 18 621
Free-Float 100%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED17.54%591
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.04%157 261
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.26.71%73 142
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK10.41%64 363
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED21.19%55 742
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-7.60%54 260