Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Kaliganj Branch in Dhaka

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated its 381st Branch at Kaliganj of Keraniganj Upazila in Dhaka on 25 November 2021, Thursday. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the Branch as chief guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director presided over the program while Abu Sayed Md. Idris, Head of Dhaka South Zone of the bank addressed the welcome speech. Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President of the bank, Md. Jahangir Shah, Chairman of Aganagar Union Parishad and Md. Shwadhin Sheikh, President of Keraniganj Garments Babosayee O Dokan Malik Samobay Samiti addressed the program as special guest. Syed Zinder Kabir, Head of Kaliganj Branch thanked the audience. Sushil Kumar Modak, Sayed Jobaer and Md. Nazmul Hasan, businessmen addressed on behalf of clients and well-wishers. Executives and employees of the bank, clients, well wishers and local elites were present on the occasion. Later, the new branch distributed SME investment.

Mohammed Monirul Moula in his speech of chief guest said that Islami Bank is the largest and strongest bank in the country. IBBL has been awarded as the highest taxpayer in banking sector in 2020-21 tax-year and recognized as a sustainable bank in the Sustainability Ranking by Bangladesh Bank, he added. The deposit of this bank is more than Tk.1.35 trillion with 16 million clients, he said. He said, IBBL is providing state-of-the-art services to its clients through 381 branches, 202 sub-branches, 2700 agent outlets and more than 2000 ATMs and CRM machines. He called upon all to work for uplifting the country to a developed nation by 2041 availing modern banking solution of IBBL CellFin App, Internet Banking and alternative banking services.

