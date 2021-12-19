Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Ranirhat Branch in Chattogram

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated its 384th Branch at Ranirhat of Chattogram on 19 December 2021, Sunday. Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, FCA, FCMA, Chairman, Executive Committee of the bank inaugurated the Branch as chief guest. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank presided over the program while JQM Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director, Mohammed Shabbir, Senior Executive Vice President, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice Presidents of the bank addressed as special guest. Md. Nayer Azam, Head of Chattogram North Zone of the bank addressed the welcome speech. Siraj Uddin Choudhury, Chairman, Islampur Union Parisad, KKM Rafiq Bin Choudhury, former Chairman, Rajanagar Union Parisad, Doctor Alok Chandra Das, Dilwara Begum, Member, Rajanagar Union Parisad, Md. Sekander Hossain Choudhury, Secretary, Ranirhat Bazar Committee and Principal Nazrul Islam addressed on behalf of clients and well-wishers. Md. Abul Kalam, Head of Ranirhat Branch thanked the audience. Mohammad Yakub Ali, Head of Chattogram South Zone, executives and employees of the bank, clients, well wishers and local elites were present on the occasion.

Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, FCA, FCMA said in his speech as chief guest that, In 1974, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman attended the OIC Conference. There, it was resolved to establish an International Bank of the Muslim States. In the August conference of the OIC Finance Ministers, Finance Minister of Bangabandhu government Tajuddin Ahmed signed the IDB Charter. In this backdrop, through different Government and non-government initiatives and vital role of the central bank, Islami bank Bangladesh Limited started operation in 1983. At present Islami Bank is the largest and strongest bank in the country. General people consider this bank of 16 million clients as their place of trust. This bank is a symbol of trust and confidence of the people.

Mohammed Monirul Moula Said that Islami Bank has been awarded as the top taxpayer in the banking sector in the tax year 2020-21 and has been recognized as a sustainable bank in the Sustainability Ranking by Bangladesh Bank. He said Islami Bank is providing state-of-the-art services to its clients through 384 branches, 208 sub-branches, 2700 agent outlets and more than 2000 ATMs and CRM machines. The country''s largest denim industry and sugar refinery factory is being run with the investment of Islami Bank along with more than 11 hundred garment factories, one thousand textile industries, more than 25 hundred agro-industries, he added.

