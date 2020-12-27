Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Rohitpur Sub-branch

News & Events IBBL inaugurates Rohitpur Sub-branch

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has opened Rohitpur Sub-branch under its Zinzira Branch in Dhaka on 23 December 2020. Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of the bank inaugurated the Sub-branch as chief guest. Presided over by Abu Sayed Md. Idris, Head of Dhaka South Zone, the program was addressed as special guest by Sabera Begum, former Upazilla Vice Chairman, Keranignaj and Abdul Mannan, President, Rohitpur Bazar Bonik Samity. Muhammad Obaidullah, Head of Zinzira Branch addressed the welcome speech while Abul Haider Kamal, In-charge of the Sub-branch thanked the audience. Businesspersons, professionals and local dignitaries were present on the occasion.

