Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
News 
All News

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Rohitpur Sub-branch

12/27/2020 | 03:03pm EST
IBBL inaugurates Rohitpur Sub-branch
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has opened Rohitpur Sub-branch under its Zinzira Branch in Dhaka on 23 December 2020. Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of the bank inaugurated the Sub-branch as chief guest. Presided over by Abu Sayed Md. Idris, Head of Dhaka South Zone, the program was addressed as special guest by Sabera Begum, former Upazilla Vice Chairman, Keranignaj and Abdul Mannan, President, Rohitpur Bazar Bonik Samity. Muhammad Obaidullah, Head of Zinzira Branch addressed the welcome speech while Abul Haider Kamal, In-charge of the Sub-branch thanked the audience. Businesspersons, professionals and local dignitaries were present on the occasion.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 27 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2020 20:02:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 43 434 M 513 M 513 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 43 470 M 513 M 513 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 16 807
Free-Float 100%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 13,00 BDT
Last Close Price 26,70 BDT
Spread / Highest target -51,3%
Spread / Average Target -51,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohammad Mahbub-ul-Alam CEO, Managing Director & Director
Mohammad Azizul Haque Managing Director
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammed Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Yousif Abdullah Abul Aziz Al-Rajhi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED39.79%507
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.83%164 617
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-18.87%59 439
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.60%58 039
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.9.67%53 512
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.24%45 922
