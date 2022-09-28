Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-26
32.60 BDT    0.00%
07:16aIslami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Shibchar Branch in Madaripur
PU
09/26Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Shibpur Branch in Narsingdi
PU
09/22Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL relocates Head Office Complex Branch
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Shibchar Branch in Madaripur

09/28/2022 | 07:16am EDT
News & Events

IBBL inaugurates Shibchar Branch in Madaripur
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated its 386th Branch at Shibchar in Madaripur on 28 September 2022, Wednesday. Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Chief Whip of Bangladesh Parliament inaugurated the Branch as chief guest. Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO, Monir Chowdhury Chairman of Madaripur Zilla parishad, Md. Altaf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director, Miftah Uddin, Senior Executive Vice President, Md. Abdus Sobhan, Executive Vice President were present as special guest. Md Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President of the bank addressed the welcome speech and Md. Saiful Islam, Head of Shibchar branch thanked the audience. Md. Lokman Hakim, President of Shibchar Banik Samity addressed the program among the elites and well wishers. A.M Shahidul Amran, Senior Assistant Vice President, Executives & employees of the bank, clients, well wishers and local elites were present on the occasion.
« Back «

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 11:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 52 564 M 514 M 514 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52 486 M 513 M 513 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 19 193
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED1.88%513
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.19%135 211
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK13.70%67 479
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-13.53%57 746
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-11.71%48 661
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-6.39%47 948