Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Shibchar Branch in Madaripur

News & Events IBBL inaugurates Shibchar Branch in Madaripur

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated its 386th Branch at Shibchar in Madaripur on 28 September 2022, Wednesday. Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Chief Whip of Bangladesh Parliament inaugurated the Branch as chief guest. Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO, Monir Chowdhury Chairman of Madaripur Zilla parishad, Md. Altaf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director, Miftah Uddin, Senior Executive Vice President, Md. Abdus Sobhan, Executive Vice President were present as special guest. Md Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President of the bank addressed the welcome speech and Md. Saiful Islam, Head of Shibchar branch thanked the audience. Md. Lokman Hakim, President of Shibchar Banik Samity addressed the program among the elites and well wishers. A.M Shahidul Amran, Senior Assistant Vice President, Executives & employees of the bank, clients, well wishers and local elites were present on the occasion.

« Back «