Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL investment client Kushum Kali Shoe Factory unveils 2 brands

News & Events IBBL investment client Kushum Kali Shoe Factory unveils 2 brands

Kushum Kali Shoe Factory, an investment client of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has unveiled 2 new brands at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP addressed the program as the chief guest. Md. Mustaq Hasan, Chairman of BSCIC and Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank were present in the program as special guest. Md Mofizur Rahman, Managing Director of SME Foundation presided over the program while Nazma Khatun, proprietor of Kushum Kali Shoe Factory addressed welcome speech.Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director, Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, JQM Habibullah, FCS & Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors along with top executives of the bank, businesspersons, factory customers and well-wishers were present on the occasion. The factory unveiled two of its own shoe brands titled ''''Vinca'''' and ''''Dr. Mark''''. Nazma Khatun, woman entrepreneur of IBBL has been conducting her business since 2010 with investment from IBBL Badda Branch.

« Back «