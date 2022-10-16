Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bangladesh
  Dhaka Stock Exchange
  Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  News
  Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-12
32.70 BDT   +0.31%
Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL launches export maximizing campaign

10/16/2022 | 06:53am EDT
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has launched 12 days campaign on 'Maximizing export for boosting foreign exchange reserve' on Sunday, 16 October 2022. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Managing Director (Current Charge) of the Bank inaugurated the campaign as Chief Guest at virtual platform. Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director addressed the function as guest of honor. Presided over by Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director, the program was addressed by Mohammed Shabbir, Deputy Managing Director. Md. Rafiqul Islam, Senior Executive Vice President addressed the welcome speech. Md. Maksudur Rahman, G.M Gias Uddin Quader & Miftah Uddin, Senior Executive Vice Presidents and Nazrul Islam, Senior Vice President along with Head of Zones, Head of AD Branches and In-charges of foreign exchange department attended the function at virtual platform.

The meeting emphasized on increasing export business by maintaining relationship with foreign exchange clients, repatriation of export proceeds within shortest possible time and timely execution of export orders through this campaign.

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 16 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2022 10:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 52 564 M 508 M 508 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52 647 M 509 M 509 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 19 193
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED2.19%509
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.81%135 571
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK13.01%65 797
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.92%49 728
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-13.29%47 696
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-7.08%47 159