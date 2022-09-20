Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL launches special campaign

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has launched a 15 days special campaign titled 'Sanchoye Samriddhi Nirapad Agami' on 19 September 2022, Monday. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank inaugurated the campaign as Chief Guest at Islami Bank Tower. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director addressed the function as special guest. Presided over by Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director, Md. Maksudur Rahman, Head of Development Wing addressed the welcome speech. Md. Altaf Hossain, Md. Nayer Azam, Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Majumder, A.F.M Kamaluddin & Mohammed Shabbir, Deputy Managing Directors, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO and Miftah Uddin, Senior Executive Vice President along with senior executives of the bank were present on the occasion. Head of Zones, Head of Branches and Sub-branch In-charges of the Bank attended the function through virtual platform.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank in his speech of chief guest said, Islami Bank has introduced diversified deposit schemes with emphasis on the demands and needs of the clients. This campaign will play an important role in making these schemes more popular among customers and encouraging to save. Besides, it will also play an effective role in improving the standard of living of the underprivileged through financial inclusion. The main objective of this campaign is to encourage customers to save for a prosperous and secure future.

