Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  06-01
31.90 BDT   -0.31%
06:42aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL holds SME Entrepreneurs Conference at Rajshahi
PU
06:42aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL opens special booth at Hajj camp Dhaka
PU
06/02ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL holds farewell reception for 15 retired executives
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL opens special booth at Hajj camp Dhaka

06/05/2022 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News & Events

IBBL opens special booth at Hajj camp Dhaka
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated Hajj Booth at Hajj camp, Ashkona, Dhaka for providing special services to Hajj pilgrims. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank inaugurated the booth on 3 June 2022, Friday. Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director, Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President and Nazrul Islam, Vice President were present on the occasion. The booth is providing Dollar and Saudi Riyal Endorsement and exchange facilities to the Hajj pilgrims, distributing guidebook for Hajj, ATM service and information service.
« Back «

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2022 10:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
06:42aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL holds SME Entrepreneurs Conference at Rajshahi
PU
06:42aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL opens special booth at Hajj camp Dhaka
PU
06/02ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL holds farewell reception for 15 retired executives
PU
04/27Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
04/27Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Recommends 10% Cash Dividend for the Year Ended December..
CI
04/20ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Local Office holds iftar mahfil
PU
04/17ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : holds board meeting
PU
04/13ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Head Office Complex Branch holds iftar mahfil
PU
04/13ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Foreign Exchange Corporate Branch holds Iftar Mahfil
PU
04/02ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : Bangladesh is well on track for adopting FinTech for sustainable ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 52 564 M 619 M 619 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 51 359 M 605 M 605 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 19 193
Free-Float 100%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED-0.31%605
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.82%155 912
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.5.48%70 357
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.11%64 913
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.1.63%60 355
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)5.50%54 041