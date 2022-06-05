Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL opens special booth at Hajj camp Dhaka

News & Events IBBL opens special booth at Hajj camp Dhaka

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated Hajj Booth at Hajj camp, Ashkona, Dhaka for providing special services to Hajj pilgrims. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank inaugurated the booth on 3 June 2022, Friday. Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director, Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President and Nazrul Islam, Vice President were present on the occasion. The booth is providing Dollar and Saudi Riyal Endorsement and exchange facilities to the Hajj pilgrims, distributing guidebook for Hajj, ATM service and information service.

