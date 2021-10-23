Log in
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL organized a webinar titled “Compliance of Shariah in Banking Operations”

10/23/2021 | 07:14am EDT
News & Events

IBBL organized a webinar titled "Compliance of Shariah in Banking Operations"
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized a webinar titled "Compliance of Shariah in Banking Operations" with Head Office and IBTRA officials on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Virtual Platform. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the Bank addressed the function as the Chief Guest. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO presided over the function while Prof. Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Chairman, Shariah Supervisory Committee of the Bank addressed as chief discussant. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of the Bank addressed as the special guest and Prof. Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of Shariah Supervisory Committee addressed as the special discussant. Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director and Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President also addressed the webinar. Abu Reza Md. Yeahia and JQM Habibullah FCS, Deputy Managing Directors, Mohammad Ali, Chief Risk Officer, S. M. Rabiul Hasan, Principal, IBTRA along with Executives and officials of the head office and IBTRA participated in the webinar.
Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 23 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 11:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
