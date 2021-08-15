Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL organizes discussion on National Mourning Day

08/15/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized discussion and doa program to observe the National Mourning Day and the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at virtual platform on 15 August 2021, Sunday. Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Ph.D, Chairman of the bank addressed the program as chief guest. Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, the program was addressed by Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, FCA, FCMA, Chairman, Executive Committee, Mohammad Solaiman, FCA, Chairman, Audit Committee, Major General (Rtd.) Engr. Abdul Matin, Chairman, Risk Management Committee, Md. Joynal Abedin and Professor Dr. Qazi Shahidul Alam, Directors of bank as special guest. Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Chairman, IBBL Shari`ah Supervisory Committee conducted Doa-Muanzat. Professor Dr. Md. Sirajul Karim, Professor Md. Kamal Uddin, Ph.D, Syed Abu Asad, Dr. Tanveer Ahmad, Md. Quamrul Hasan, Professor Dr. Mohammad Saleh Jahur, Professor Dr. Md. Fashiul Alam, Khurshid-Ul-Alam and Mohammed Nasir Uddin, FCMA, Directors of the bank attended the program. Muhamad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors also addressed the program.

Professor Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of Shari`ah Supervisory Committee, Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, J Q M Habibullah, FCS and Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Deputy Managing Directors, Mohammad Ali, Chief Risk Officer of the bank, S.M. Rabiul Hassan, Principal, Islami Bank Training and Research Academy along with executives and employees of the bank attended the program. Besides, 16 Zonal Offices also organized virtual discussion separately in participation of all branches. Earlier on the morning, IBBL placed floral wreath at the memorial of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi 32.

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 15 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2021 14:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
10:02aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL organizes discussion on National Mourning Day
PU
05:02aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL placed floral wreaths at Bangabandhu Memorial
PU
08/02ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Board Meeting held
PU
07/31Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarte..
CI
07/27ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Cumilla Zone holds Business Development Conference
PU
07/25ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Sylhet Zone holds Business Development Conference
PU
07/19ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Khulna Zone holds Business Conference
PU
07/18ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Rangpur Zone holds Business Conference
PU
07/17ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Dhaka Central Zone holds Business Conference
PU
07/16ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Barishal Zone organizes Business Development Confe..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 46 946 M 557 M 557 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47 012 M 555 M 557 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 18 621
Free-Float 100%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Saleh Jahur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED8.96%555
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.45%154 679
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.31.74%74 402
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED30.09%61 756
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.2.84%59 590
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.32%55 043