Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL pays tribute at Central Shaheed Minar

News & Events IBBL pays tribute at Central Shaheed Minar

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has paid tribute at Central Shaheed Minar on the occasion of Shaheed Day & International Mother Language Day on 21 February 2023, Tuesday. Md. Joynal Abedin & Mohammed Nasir Uddin, FCMA, Directors and Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank paid tribute on behalf of the Bank. Muhammad Qaisar Ali & Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors, Md. Altaf Hossain, Md. Nayer Azam, Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Md. Jamal Uddin Majumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin and Mohammed Shabbir, Deputy Managing Directors & Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Chief Human Resources Officer along with executives and employees of the bank were present on the occasion.

« Back «