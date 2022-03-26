Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bangladesh
  Dhaka Stock Exchange
  Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL pays tribute on Independence Day

03/26/2022 | 09:21am EDT
News & Events

IBBL pays tribute on Independence Day
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has paid tribute at the National Memorial on the occasion of Independence and National Day 2022 on 26 March, Saturday. Md. Joynal Abedin, Director and Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the bank placed floral wreath on behalf of the Bank. Senior officials and employees including Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors, Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee & Md. Nayer Azam, Deputy Managing Directors, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO and SM Rabiul Hassan, Principal, IBTRA were present on the occasion.
« Back «

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 26 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2022 13:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
