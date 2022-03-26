Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL pays tribute on Independence Day

News & Events IBBL pays tribute on Independence Day

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has paid tribute at the National Memorial on the occasion of Independence and National Day 2022 on 26 March, Saturday. Md. Joynal Abedin, Director and Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the bank placed floral wreath on behalf of the Bank. Senior officials and employees including Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors, Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee & Md. Nayer Azam, Deputy Managing Directors, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO and SM Rabiul Hassan, Principal, IBTRA were present on the occasion.

