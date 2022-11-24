Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL recognized as Strongest Bank in Bangladesh

News & Events IBBL recognized as Strongest Bank in Bangladesh

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has been recognized as the ''Strongest Bank in Bangladesh'' for the year 2022 by The Asian Banker. At the same time, it has also recognized Islami Bank as the ''Strongest Islamic bank in Bangladesh''. Foo Boon Ping, Managing Editor of The Asian Banker, officially announced the award on the virtual platform on Thursday, 24 November 2022. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of Islami Bank joined the program as the recipient of the award. Singapore-based banking and financial intelligence platform The Asian Banker selected 22 strongest banks for 2022 after analyzing data from 500 banks from Asia, Middle East and Africa region including China, Australia, Hong Kong, India and New Zealand. The award is based on six indicators - ability to scale, balance sheet growth, risk profile, profitability, asset quality and liquidity. The organization has been giving such awards since 2007.

« Back «