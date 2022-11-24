Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Dhaka Stock Exchange
  5. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-22
33.00 BDT    0.00%
10:04aIslami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL recognized as Strongest Bank in Bangladesh
PU
06:24aIslami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Islampur Branch in Jamalpur
PU
04:24aIslami Bank Bangladesh : signs service agreement with a2i
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL recognized as Strongest Bank in Bangladesh

11/24/2022 | 10:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News & Events

IBBL recognized as Strongest Bank in Bangladesh
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has been recognized as the ''Strongest Bank in Bangladesh'' for the year 2022 by The Asian Banker. At the same time, it has also recognized Islami Bank as the ''Strongest Islamic bank in Bangladesh''. Foo Boon Ping, Managing Editor of The Asian Banker, officially announced the award on the virtual platform on Thursday, 24 November 2022. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of Islami Bank joined the program as the recipient of the award. Singapore-based banking and financial intelligence platform The Asian Banker selected 22 strongest banks for 2022 after analyzing data from 500 banks from Asia, Middle East and Africa region including China, Australia, Hong Kong, India and New Zealand. The award is based on six indicators - ability to scale, balance sheet growth, risk profile, profitability, asset quality and liquidity. The organization has been giving such awards since 2007.
« Back «

Attachments

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 15:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
10:04aIslami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL recognized as Strongest Bank in Bangladesh
PU
06:24aIslami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Islampur Branch in Jamalpur
PU
04:24aIslami Bank Bangladesh : signs service agreement with a2i
PU
11/21Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL Rajshahi Zone holds discussion program on Shari‘ah
PU
11/10Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Dhunot Branch in Bogura
PU
11/08Islami Bank Bangladesh : Workshop on Anti Money Laundering at Narsingdi
PU
11/07Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Bonpara Branch in Natore
PU
11/03Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Chunarughat Branch in Habigonj
PU
11/02Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL inaugurates Sarail Branch in Brahmanbaria
PU
11/01Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL launches Financial Excellence through Sound Asset Management..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 52 564 M 516 M 516 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 53 130 M 521 M 521 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 19 193
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Monirul Moula Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Mohammad Ashraful Haque Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan Chairman
Mohammad Kamal Uddin Independent Director
Mohammad Fashiul Alam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED3.13%521
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.46%136 343
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK21.58%70 070
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-9.39%49 630
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-12.29%48 440
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-5.89%48 206