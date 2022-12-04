Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL relocates O.R. Nizam Road Branch

News & Events IBBL relocates O.R. Nizam Road Branch

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has relocated its O.R. Nizam Road Branch at Sanmer Tower-1, 5914/C, CDA Avenue, East Nasirabad, Chattogram. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank inaugurated the branch in new location on 3 December, 2022 as chief guest. Miftah Uddin, Senior Executive Vice President, Meah Md. Barkat Ullah, Head of Chattogram South Zone and Mohammad Illias, Councilor, Chattogram City Corporation addressed the program as special guest. Presided over by Mohammad Nurul Hossain, Head of Chattogram North Zone, Md. Jasim Uddin, Ex-District Session Judge, Dr. Mohammad Shafiul Hassan, Professor, Institute of Applied Health Science, Chattogram, Dr. A T M Rezaul Karim, Managing Director, Parkview Hospital Pvt. Limited, Chattogram, Sirajul Islam Komu, Managing Director, Well Group addressed the program among the clients and well wishers. Mohammed Asiful Hoque Chowdhury, Head of O.R. Nizam Road Branch addressed the welcome speech. Officials of the Branch, clients and well wishers were present on the occasion.

