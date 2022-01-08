Log in
    ISLAMIBANK   BD0104ISBNK0

ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH LIMITED

(ISLAMIBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange - 01/06
32.3 BDT   +0.94%
03:18aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL stall serving clients at DITF
PU
01/06ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : starts payment of NESCO electricity bill
PU
01/05ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL and Max Hospital signs MoU
PU
Islami Bank Bangladesh : IBBL stall serving clients at DITF

01/08/2022 | 03:18am EST
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated Premier Stall No. 36 at Dhaka International Trade Fair in Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC), Purbachal. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank formally inaugurated the stall. Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President, Nazrul Islam and Mohammad Abdul Mannan, Vice Presidents & Md. Sultan Uddin, Assistant Vice President along with officials of the bank were present in the program. IBBL stall is providing modern banking and information services to the buyers, visitors, customers and traders who come to the trade fair. IBBL Premier stall is collecting government revenues VAT, tax and other fees through Automated Challan System (ACS). Merchants can deposit their VAT, Tax and other fees of daily transactions regularly at this stall through this system.

The services are provided at IBBL premier stall includes account opening, cash deposit and withdrawals through CRM & ATM Booth. Besides, information related to deposit and investment, digital banking solution CellFin App, mCash, agent banking and internet banking. An ATM-CRM booth has been set up at the entrance of the hall at fair premises. From this booth, account holders can withdraw money with ATM card and make necessary purchases. In addition, sellers also getting the opportunity to deposit their money at any time through CRM. DITF-2022 has already become crowded with visitors. Islami Bank has been making significant contribution in every field of business through investment activities in industrialization, garments, rural development, housing, transportation, agriculture and agro-based industries of the country. IBBL stall in the fair premises is one of the successful visuals as a developing partner of the country.

At the main entrance of BBCFEC, a pavilion has been decorated with different quotations and memories of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation who dreamt the dream of Sonar Bangla. This pavilion has been giving shelter to the stalls for the two hall rooms in two sides of the exhibition center as like wing. The 33,000 square-meter exhibition center is designed with the representation of development initiatives of the country, modern products and technology-rich services. IBBL has been providing banking services to the buyers and visitors since 2012 at the Dhaka International Trade Fair. IBBL has been taking part in the fair every year to increase the activities of financial inclusion and to give people literacy about digital and modern banking.

Disclaimer

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited published this content on 08 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2022 08:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
