Effective August 06, 2023, Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited will change its name to Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC.
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited will Change its Name to Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC
Today at 12:00 am
|End-of-day quote Dhaka Stock Exchange - 06:00:00 2023-08-02 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|32.60 BDT
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-1.21%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-1.21%
|481 M $
|+5.97%
|480 M $
|+9.28%
|482 M $
|+1.76%
|480 M $
|-11.24%
|487 M $
|-4.39%
|474 M $
|+7.05%
|472 M $
|+16.54%
|469 M $
|-2.03%
|494 M $
|+1.35%
|465 M $