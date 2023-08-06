Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (the Bank) is a banking company. The Bank's principal activities include commercial banking services, Islamic micro-finance and mobile financial services. The Bank's segments include Head Office Controlled Branches, Dhaka Central Zone, Dhaka South Zone, Dhaka North Zone, Khulna Zone, Comilla Zone, Rajshahi Zone, Chittagong South Zone and Noakhali Zone. The Bank provides Islamic micro-finance services under the umbrella of Rural Development Scheme and Urban Poor Development Scheme. It provides mobile financial services under the name Islami Bank mCash, which offers a range of services through mobile phone, including deposit and withdrawal of cash money, fund transfer from one account to another, receiving remittance from abroad, giving and receiving salary, mobile recharge, and payment of utility bill and merchant bill payment. Its deposit and other accounts include Al Wadeeah current deposit, as well as savings, term and other Mudaraba deposits.

Sector Banks